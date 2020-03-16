Two East Bay School Districts Distributing Food to Students

At least two school districts in the Bay Area will be distributing food to students while schools close due to the novel coronavirus starting Monday.

The West Contra Costa Unified School District and the Oakland Unified School District will make food available to any student less than 18 years of age Monday morning.

For the WCCUSD, superintendent Matthew Duffy will help distribute food at Richmond High School starting at 11 a.m. Students can pick-up food to go at the following locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

De Anza High School, 5000 Valley View Rd., Richmond

DeJean Middle School, 3400 Macdonald Ave., Richmond

Helms Middle School, 2500 Road 20, San Pablo

Kennedy High School, 4300 Cutting Blvd., Richmond

Montalvin Elementary School, 300 Christine Dr., San Pablo

Nystrom Elementary School, 230 Harbour Way S., Richmond

Pinole Valley High School, 2900 Pinole Valley Rd., Pinole

Richmond High School, 1250 - 23rd St., Richmond

Riverside Elementary School, 1300 Amador St., San Pablo

In Oakland, Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell will visit West Oakland Middle School at 10:45 a.m. to watch the distribution and greet students and families. Students can get food at the following locations from 8 a.m. to noon: