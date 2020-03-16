Two East Bay School Districts Distributing Food to Students

At least two school districts in the Bay Area will be distributing food to students while schools close due to the novel coronavirus starting Monday.
The West Contra Costa Unified School District and the Oakland Unified School District will make food available to any student less than 18 years of age Monday morning.
For the WCCUSD, superintendent Matthew Duffy will help distribute food at Richmond High School starting at 11 a.m. Students can pick-up food to go at the following locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- De Anza High School, 5000 Valley View Rd., Richmond
- DeJean Middle School, 3400 Macdonald Ave., Richmond
- Helms Middle School, 2500 Road 20, San Pablo
- Kennedy High School, 4300 Cutting Blvd., Richmond
- Montalvin Elementary School, 300 Christine Dr., San Pablo
- Nystrom Elementary School, 230 Harbour Way S., Richmond
- Pinole Valley High School, 2900 Pinole Valley Rd., Pinole
- Richmond High School, 1250 - 23rd St., Richmond
- Riverside Elementary School, 1300 Amador St., San Pablo
In Oakland, Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell will visit West Oakland Middle School at 10:45 a.m. to watch the distribution and greet students and families. Students can get food at the following locations from 8 a.m. to noon:
- Bret Harte Middle School, 3700 Coolidge Ave.
- Castlemont High School, 8601 MacArthur Blvd.
- Coliseum College Preparatory Academy, 1390 66th Ave.
- Elmhurst United Middle School, 1800 98th Ave.
- Fremont High School, 4610 Foothill Blvd.
- Garfield Elementary School, 1640 22nd Ave.
- Hoover Elementary School, 890 Brockhurst St.
- Life Academy/United for Success, 2101 35th Ave.
- Madison Park Academy, 400 Capistrano Dr.
- Oakland High School, 1023 MacArthur Blvd.
- Sankofa Elementary School, 581 61st St.
- West Oakland Middle School, 991 14th St.
