Uber, Lyft Drivers to Hold Mask Distribution Event in Daly City

App-based drivers from companies like Uber and Lyft will hold a mask-distribution event in Daly City on Friday afternoon, contending that their companies are not doing enough to provide protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized by We Drive Progress, the event will take over the parking lot of the shuttered Uber Greenlight Hub, at 950 John Daly Blvd. in Daly City, from noon to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.

The goal is to provide 1,000 to 2,000 masks to drivers, organizers said.

