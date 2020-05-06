layoffs

Uber Plans to Lay Off 3,700 Workers: Report

The layoff announcement comes a day after Airbnb, another San Francisco-based company, announced it was cutting 1,900 jobs, or about 25% of its workforce

By Stephen Ellison

Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ride-hailing pioneer Uber plans to lay off 3,700 employees, according to a report from CNBC citing a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday.

The San Francisco-based company is making the job cuts to its customer support and recruiting divisions, the report said. The layoffs represent about 14% of Uber's total workforce.

Uber also announced in the SEC filing that CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will forgo his salary for the remainder of the year, CNBC reported.

