Technology

Uber partners with foundation, provide rides for children battling brain tumors

Uber is partnering with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation to provide transportation for children battling brain tumors

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Getting your sick child to a doctor's appointment is stressful. But for the families of children battling brain tumors, worrying about transportation is the last thing they need on their minds.

That's the reason the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation partnered with Uber. In less than a month, the PBTF provided credits to 92 families. It's a pilot program the foundation hopes to expand.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

“They don’t have to worry about taking mass transit, they don’t have to worry about the car that they may not have, they don’t have to worry about anything. And this is a main stress point for families, having been one of those families, getting to and from appointments and getting there on time, it’s a big deal," Jeffrey Gelfand, PBTF Board Chair said.

The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is hoping to expand their partnership with Uber. They're encouraging families to ask for help if they need it.

You can learn more about the partnership and pediatric brain tumor resources at curethekids.org.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Technologyhealth careChildren
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us