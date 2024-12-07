Uber partners with foundation, provide rides for children battling brain tumors

Getting your sick child to a doctor's appointment is stressful. But for the families of children battling brain tumors, worrying about transportation is the last thing they need on their minds.

That's the reason the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation partnered with Uber. In less than a month, the PBTF provided credits to 92 families. It's a pilot program the foundation hopes to expand.

“They don’t have to worry about taking mass transit, they don’t have to worry about the car that they may not have, they don’t have to worry about anything. And this is a main stress point for families, having been one of those families, getting to and from appointments and getting there on time, it’s a big deal," Jeffrey Gelfand, PBTF Board Chair said.

The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is hoping to expand their partnership with Uber. They're encouraging families to ask for help if they need it.

You can learn more about the partnership and pediatric brain tumor resources at curethekids.org.