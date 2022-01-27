Uber, Salvation Army Working Together to Collect Coats for Those in Need

Uber and the Salvation Army are partnering to help those in need of a winter coat.

People can donate gently used coats between Thursday and Saturday.

Anyone in the Bay Area can participate. Here's how:

Open the Uber app and use the promo code "Coat Drive SF."

Tap "send a package" and enter your location and your nearest Salvation Army location from the list below.

On the review order screen under the drop-off section, update the delivery method to "meet at door" to pick up the coats.

All coat donations will be sold at Salvation Army thrift stores, which will help fund adult rehabilitation centers across the country.