UC Berkeley Gets Backlash For Coronavirus Reaction Post

The campus health center listed xenophobia as a normal reaction to the deadly outbreak that started in China

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of UC Berkeley’s entrance. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

UC Berkeley has received harsh backlash after a social media post by its health center listed xenophobia, the fear of interacting with foreigners, under normal reactions to the coronavirus.

Be Well Cal posted a graphic on Instagram listing "Common Reactions," to the outbreak and included xenophobia, which critics said was perpetuating misdirected fears and normalizing racism, NBC News reported.

The post was removed from the account, and Be Well Cal has since publicly apologized.

"We apologize for our recent post on managing anxiety around Coronavirus," the health center said in a tweet. "We regret any misunderstanding it may have caused and have updated the language in our materials."

The coronavirus, which started in Wuhan, China, has spread to nearly 10,000 confirmed cases, with a death toll of 213, officials say. The outbreak prompted the U.S. to advise against traveling to China and caused multiple major airlines to suspend flights to the country.

