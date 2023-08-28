Brush fire prompts evacuation orders in Vacaville

A brush fire has burned at least 15 acres in Vacaville, firefighters said Monday afternoon.
The blaze is reported near Cherry Glen and Pleasants Valley roads. Firefighters are on scene battling the blaze.
The fire has also prompted an evacuation order for the following areas: North of Cherry Glenn Road, South of Foothill Drive, East of Pleasants Valley Road, west of city limits.
No other information was immediately available.
