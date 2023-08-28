Brush fire prompts evacuation orders in Vacaville

A brush fire has burned at least 15 acres in Vacaville, firefighters said Monday afternoon.

The blaze is reported near Cherry Glen and Pleasants Valley roads. Firefighters are on scene battling the blaze.

The fire has also prompted an evacuation order for the following areas: North of Cherry Glenn Road, South of Foothill Drive, East of Pleasants Valley Road, west of city limits.

No other information was immediately available.

Solano: OES: EVACUATION ORDER ZONE SOL-2952 North of Cherry Glenn Rd, I-80, South of Foothill Dr, East of Pleasants Valley Rd, West of City Limits #CherryFire — Vacaville Fire Dist. 🇺🇸 (@VacavilleDist) August 28, 2023

#CherryFire: CAL FIRE LNU & @VacavilleDist are at scene of a vegetation fire near Cherry Glen Road and Pleasants Valley Road, Vacaville. The fire is approximately 10 acres in grass with a rapid rate of spread and is slope driven. pic.twitter.com/vzTHfkysyT — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 28, 2023