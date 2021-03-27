race for a vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccines Available for Homebound People in Sonoma County

The Sonoma County Department of Health Services is working to prioritize homebound individuals in collaboration with service providers

By Bay City News

Sonoma County has launched a mobile coronavirus vaccine clinic to vaccinate people who are homebound.

Anyone 16 and older who is homebound for a medical reason can receive a shot where they live.

Medicare considers a person homebound if they need the help of another person or medical equipment such as crutches, a walker, or a wheelchair to leave their home, or their doctor believes that their health or illness could get worse if they leaves their home.

Medicare also considers a person homebound if it is difficult for the person to leave their home and they typically cannot do so.

Even if a person is considered homebound, they can still leave their home for medical treatment, religious services, and/or to attend a licensed or accredited adult day care center without putting their homebound status at risk.

The Sonoma County Department of Health Services is working to prioritize homebound individuals in collaboration with service providers, including In-Home Supportive Services, North Bay Regional Center, Council on Aging, and the county's Adult & Aging Division.

Homebound individuals who fit the criteria should call (707) 565-4667 or email stompcovid@foxandassociates.org for more information.

