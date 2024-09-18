Vegetation fire in San Jose prompts nearby businesses to shelter-in-place

Businesses and some residents in the area of a vegetation fire in San Jose were told to shelter in place as crews battled the blaze that is creating heavy smoke Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded around 3:20 p.m. to a large vegetation fire at Tully Road and northbound U.S. Highway 101.

So far, the blaze has damaged a utility pole. Businesses nearby have been asked to shelter in place, but no evacuations had been ordered as of 4:30 p.m.

Due to heavy smoke in the area, residents south of the blaze are asked to shelter-in-place and close doors and windows.

Traffic has been heavily impacted on Tully Road, which is closed in both directions near the fire, according to the fire department.

People are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

UPDATE: Tully Rd. near 101 continues to be shut down in both directions. Heavy smoke production drifting south. Residents south of the incident are asked to shelter in place and close doors and windows. pic.twitter.com/OUK8r4Cdx7 — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) September 18, 2024