Vegetation fire in San Jose prompts nearby businesses to shelter-in-place

By Bay City News

San Jose Fire Department

Businesses and some residents in the area of a vegetation fire in San Jose were told to shelter in place as crews battled the blaze that is creating heavy smoke Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded around 3:20 p.m. to a large vegetation fire at Tully Road and northbound U.S. Highway 101.
So far, the blaze has damaged a utility pole. Businesses nearby have been asked to shelter in place, but no evacuations had been ordered as of 4:30 p.m.

Due to heavy smoke in the area, residents south of the blaze are asked to shelter-in-place and close doors and windows.

Traffic has been heavily impacted on Tully Road, which is closed in both directions near the fire, according to the fire department.

People are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

