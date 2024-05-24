Truck fire blocks multiple westbound lanes on the Bay Bridge

Westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge toward San Francisco remained closed Friday morning because of a produce truck that caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol and the city's fire department.
The fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m. on the right-hand shoulder of westbound Interstate 80 on the bridge just east of Treasure Island and initially shut down all but the far left lane, CHP officials said.
The flames were quickly put out by San Francisco firefighters, who are remaining on scene to make sure the smoldering load on the truck does not spark back up, fire officials said.
As of shortly after 10 a.m., the three left lanes had reopened and firefighters and CHP officers were working to fully extinguish the smoldering load and tow the truck away so all lanes can reopen.
