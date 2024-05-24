Truck fire blocks multiple westbound lanes on the Bay Bridge

Westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge toward San Francisco remained closed Friday morning because of a produce truck that caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol and the city's fire department.

The fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m. on the right-hand shoulder of westbound Interstate 80 on the bridge just east of Treasure Island and initially shut down all but the far left lane, CHP officials said.

The flames were quickly put out by San Francisco firefighters, who are remaining on scene to make sure the smoldering load on the truck does not spark back up, fire officials said.

As of shortly after 10 a.m., the three left lanes had reopened and firefighters and CHP officers were working to fully extinguish the smoldering load and tow the truck away so all lanes can reopen.

UPDATE



Tractor Trailer Fire 89 WB at WBI



One lane is open WB, and we are working on opening a second lane.



This is a produce load quickly extinguished by #SFFD Treasure Island crews.



No injuries



NEXT STEPS (estimated 45 minutes from 09:45)

Extinguish smoldering load

Work… https://t.co/4UKawuYeWV pic.twitter.com/ql4t3yJQLa — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 24, 2024