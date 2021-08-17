Veteran VTA Employee Who Witnessed Mass Shooting in May Dies

A Valley Transportation Authority employee who was in one of the buildings during a mass shooting at a San Jose VTA rail yard in May has died, the agency confirmed Tuesday in a statement.

Henry Gonzales was a veteran paint and body worker at the Guadalupe Light Rail Yard north of downtown San Jose, the VTA said. That yard on the morning of May 26 was where a VTA worker shot and killed nine fellow employees before taking his own life.

The VTA said Gonzales's cause of death is under investigation, and the San Jose Police Department on Tuesday had not yet confirmed the cause, though it did rule out foul play.

The VTA issued a statement Tuesday morning:

"With a heavy heart, we confirm the passing of veteran VTA employee Henry Gonzales, who worked as a Paint and Body Worker at VTA’s Guadalupe Light Rail Yard. The cause of death is under investigation by the San Jose Police Department. This is a very difficult time for VTA employees and their families, and we request privacy as we grieve the loss of Henry while continuing to grapple with the loss of 9 other co-workers who were tragically killed in May. The VTA Board and Executive Team extends deepest sympathies to Henry’s family."