Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Bay Area amid political future

Vice President Kamala Harris was in San Francisco Monday night to continue the vacation she began in Hawaii.

But swirling all around the former Democratic presidential candidate is the question what is next for her? It hasn’t even been a month since Harris lost to Donald Trump, but the speculation is already hot and heavy about where she goes next.

Harris was getting the tight security in San Francisco, but less than two months from now, she’ll be out of the White House.

But will she be fighting for another run at the White House or for the governors mansion here in California as some have speculated.

NBC Bay Area political analyst Larry Gerston says for the next few months Harris will ask herself.

“Which path do I want? A path where I’m likely to succeed that would be the governorship or a path to the top office in the world, the presidency but much less guaranteed with that choice,” he said.

Terry McSweeney has the full story in the video above.

NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai spoke to Political Analyst Larry Gerston about the future of Vice President Kamala Harris in politics.
