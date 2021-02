A victim suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Jose Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting happened along the 800 block of Deland Avenue, according to police. Deland Avenue is located right off Interstate 280 and not far from San Jose City College.

Officers are at the scene.

Deland Avenue is closed from Nevin Way to Kingman Avenue, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.