VTA Light Rail Service Expands Beginning Saturday

By Bay City News

Light rail service from the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority returns to its Blue Line beginning Saturday, according to a VTA spokesperson.

Light rail service returns to the Blue Line from Baypointe to the Children's Discovery Museum, according to Stacey Hendler Ross, a VTA spokesperson. Service will also expand on the Green Line from Old Ironsides to Diridon Station.

The Orange Line began full operation Aug. 29 between Alum Rock and Mountain View.

With commencement of the Blue Line, a bus bridge that has been running along that route will cease operations.

Hours of operation for light rail will be:

  • Blue Line: 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. weekdays, 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturdays and 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sundays;
  • Green Line: 6 a.m. to midnight weekdays, 6:30 a.m. to midnight Saturdays and 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sundays;
  • Orange Line: 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. weekdays, 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturdays and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays.

VTA employees have been working nearly around the clock to ensure the system is safe and in good working condition, and figuring out how to best create service schedules -- after being dormant for three months.

