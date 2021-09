A VTA train struck a car in San Jose Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, the transportation agency said.

The collision happened at about 6:10 a.m. in the area of N. First and E. Rosemary streets, VTA said.

From N. First Street, the driver of the car turned left on a red arrow and got hit by the oncoming train, according to VTA.

VTA said there was no impact to service because trains were able to single track through the area.