Officials Mulling Future of 2 VTA Buildings Following Mass Shooting

The buildings where last week’s mass shooting took place in San Jose, remains an active crime scene.

But once the scene is clear, and things begin to normalize a much as possible, what will become of the site?

Flowers adorn the sign in front of Santa Clara County Sheriff’s headquarters on Thursday. Just a few yards away, is the building at the VTA yard, the center of the deadliest mass shooting In Bay Area history.

Only investigators are in the building now. Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez took a tour of the property on Monday.

“It was heart breaking. It was heartbreaking to see where people lost their lives and see a place that’s like home for many people who work for VTA,” she said.

On the tour, one of the questions that came up related to the future of buildings A and B was “will they stay up?” or “will they be demolished?”

“I can’t imagine going into a building to work , where I know my friends and co-workers were killed,” said

Chavez said the facility has been in need of upgrades. But it won’t be easy to simply knock them down.

“One of the challenges we have is that yard is where we bring light rail trains for storage in the evening, and where we launch in the morning,” she said.

Chavez said one thing the county can do is improve the site so it’s not as traumatic for employees when they return to work and any permanent memorial on the property will involve the input of employees and victims' family members.

On Thursday, many of those employees were shuttled in special buses to one of the nine funerals that must now be held for their fallen friends and co-workers.

To allow workers time to mourn, VTA said the light rail service will stay suspended indefinitely.

The VTA board is holding its first board meeting since the massacre later on Thursday night. It will include a tribute to the nine men killed.

The future of these buildings is also a likely topic.