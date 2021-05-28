us naval academy

Vice President Harris Gives Naval Academy Graduation Speech

Vice President Kamala Harris became the first woman to give the graduation speech at the Naval Academy

By Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris gave the graduation address at the U.S. Naval Academy’s commissioning ceremony. Watch live in the video feed above as the ceremony continues.

“Thank you for the sacrifices you already made and will make," she said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The event is being held at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis. Harris is the first woman to give the graduation speech at the Naval Academy.

Local

earthquake 1 min ago

M4.1 Earthquake Strikes on Lake Tahoe: USGS

VTA Yard Shooting 4 hours ago

RAW: San Jose Vigil for Victims of VTA Yard Shooting

About 1,000 students will graduate. Most will be commissioned as officers, either as Navy ensigns or second lieutenants in the Marine Corps.

The academy is holding its commissioning ceremony in person this year. Last year, the academy held its first-ever virtual graduation and commissioning ceremony because of the pandemic.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

us naval academyKamala HarrisAnnapolisNaval AcademyVice President Kamala Harris
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us