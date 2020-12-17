Watch Meghan Markle's Cameo in Richard Marx's Star-Studded 2012 Christmas Music Video

Before she was the Duchess of Sussex and while she was an actress on "Suits," Meghan Markle was a...music video star?

In 2012, Prince Harry's 39-year-old wife made a cameo in a star-studded music video for a Christmas song by rock/pop singer Richard Marx. The clip was filmed four years before she met her husband and six years before they wed.

In the video for the single, titled "Christmas Spirit," Markle wears a red Santa hat while sitting at a table and lip-syncing the song with her "Suits" co-stars Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty. According to The Sun, Marx, who rose to fame in the '80s, is friends with Hoffman and asked him to make an appearance in the video, and the actor then persuaded the actresses to join him.

The video also features cameos from Olivia Newton-John, '80s rock star and "Jessie's Girl" singer Rick Springfield, Kenny Loggins, Chris Daughtry, Lifehouse frontman Jason Wade, Matt Nathanson, REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin, and music couple Vince Gill and Amy Grant, talk show host Rachael Ray, actresses Rita Wilson, Jaclyn Glenn and Cynthia Rhodes, comedians Greg Proops, Adam Ferrara and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Lewis, illusionist David Copperfield, Chicago band member Robert Lamm, guitarist Joe Walsh and actor Hugh Jackman.

Marx's "Christmas Spirit" music video has been viewed more than 124,000 times as of Thursday, Dec. 17. The single, which is the title track to a Christmas album by the same name, reached No. 15 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart after its release.

Watch the "Christmas Spirit" music video below:

But wait, there's more. This is actually not the first time Markle has starred in a music video.

She previously appeared in Tori Amos' 1999 music video for her song "1000 Oceans" while she was a student in Northwestern University. According to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's recently released book "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," Markle earned $600 for her appearance.

The book also states that she also auditioned for a role in a Shakira video but didn't get the part.