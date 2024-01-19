Weather forecast for 49ers-Packers game Saturday night in Santa Clara

Rain is expected to fall at times during Saturday night's divisional round playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall said fans heading to the game should pack a poncho or other rain gear.

As for the temperature, fans should prepare for upper 50s.

Wind speeds are expected to hover around 10 mph, with gusts peaking at about 20 mph.