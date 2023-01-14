Forecast: Series of Bay Area Storms Continue

The latest in a parade of storms slamming the Bay Area returned Saturday and will continue into next week. Here's a look at what to expect, the storm's timeline and a breakdown of any weather alerts.
When will it rain again in the Bay Area?
- Another storm arrived early Saturday morning and will linger into the afternoon.
- Forecast calls for a spotty thunderstorm chance on Sunday.
- On Monday, we're expecting a storm to hit the region from 2 to 7 a.m.
How will weather affect the 49ers=Seahawks game?
- The quick-moving storm could bring gusty winds with fairly heavy rain at times
- There's also a chance of thunderstorms and lightning
How much rain will fall in the Bay Area?
- Friday's storm will bring a quarter-inch to 1.25 inches with higher totals in the North Bay.
- Saturday's storm will drop a half-inch to 1.5 inches.
- Monday's storm is expected to drop a quarter-inch to three-quarters of an inch.
How strong will the wind be during the Bay Area storms?
The forecast projects gusts ranging from 20 to 50 mph during the storms.
Flood watch issued for Bay Area
A flood watch issued for the entire Bay Area starts Saturday morning and continues through Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. View the latest weather alerts at nbcbayarea.com/weather.
Flood Warning in North Bay
A flood warning is issued in Sonoma County. The National Weather Service said flooding is already occurring in the warned area and issued the warning due to additional rainfall expected Friday, through the weekend and into early next week.
"Rainfall on already saturated soils will result in excessive runoff that will result in further flooding over the area," the National Weather Service said.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Forestville and Graton.
View the latest weather alerts at nbcbayarea.com/weather.
High surf advisory along the coast
Large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet have triggered a high surf advisory from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning for the following areas:
- San Francisco
- Coastal North Bay, including Point Reyes National Seashore
- Peninsula Coast
- Northern Monterey Bay and southern Monterey Bay
- Big Sur Coast
View the latest weather alerts at nbcbayarea.com/weather.