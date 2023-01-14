Forecast: Series of Bay Area Storms Continue

The latest in a parade of storms slamming the Bay Area returned Saturday and will continue into next week. Here's a look at what to expect, the storm's timeline and a breakdown of any weather alerts.

When will it rain again in the Bay Area?

Another storm arrived early Saturday morning and will linger into the afternoon.

morning and will linger into the afternoon. Forecast calls for a spotty thunderstorm chance on Sunday .

. On Monday, we're expecting a storm to hit the region from 2 to 7 a.m.

Cinthia Pimentel tracks the latest series of storms as they roll into the Bay Area.

How will weather affect the 49ers=Seahawks game?

The quick-moving storm could bring gusty winds with fairly heavy rain at times

There's also a chance of thunderstorms and lightning

Will the latest storm affect the 49ers playoff game on Saturday? Here's what to expect.

How much rain will fall in the Bay Area?

Friday's storm will bring a quarter-inch to 1.25 inches with higher totals in the North Bay.

storm will bring a quarter-inch to 1.25 inches with higher totals in the North Bay. Saturday's storm will drop a half-inch to 1.5 inches.

storm will drop a half-inch to 1.5 inches. Monday's storm is expected to drop a quarter-inch to three-quarters of an inch.

Big storms pounded the Bay Area this week causing widespread flooding, downed trees and power outages.

How strong will the wind be during the Bay Area storms?

The forecast projects gusts ranging from 20 to 50 mph during the storms.

Flood watch issued for Bay Area

A flood watch issued for the entire Bay Area starts Saturday morning and continues through Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. View the latest weather alerts at nbcbayarea.com/weather.

Flood Watch has been issued Saturday morning through Monday afternoon as at least three more storms will impact the region in the coming days. Today is the dry day. Light rain Friday, moderate to heavy rain with Saturday-Monday systems. pic.twitter.com/4LbOqW3ihS — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 12, 2023

Flood Warning in North Bay

A flood warning is issued in Sonoma County. The National Weather Service said flooding is already occurring in the warned area and issued the warning due to additional rainfall expected Friday, through the weekend and into early next week.

"Rainfall on already saturated soils will result in excessive runoff that will result in further flooding over the area," the National Weather Service said.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Forestville and Graton.

Flood Advisory Now in Effect until 10 PM PST This Evening. https://t.co/0Xp6dezWr4 #CAwx pic.twitter.com/iTOdTjMF6H — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 14, 2023

High surf advisory along the coast

Large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet have triggered a high surf advisory from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning for the following areas:

San Francisco

Coastal North Bay, including Point Reyes National Seashore

Peninsula Coast

Northern Monterey Bay and southern Monterey Bay

Big Sur Coast

Use interactive radar to track the storms

View PG&E outages reported in the Bay Area