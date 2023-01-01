power outages

View PG&E Outages in Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

Scroll down for outage map.

NBC Universal, Inc.

There continues to be outages reported Sunday across the Bay Area following an atmospheric river that slammed the region, according to PG&E's outage map.

The utility's outage map reports thousands of customers are impacted across the Bay Area and Northern California.

PG&E said over 17,600 customers are impacted and provided the following update at 9 a.m. Sunday:

  • San Francisco: 848 customers impacted
  • Peninsula: 2,657 customers impacted
  • North Bay: 69 customers impacted
  • East Bay: 8,224 customers impacted
  • South Bay: 5,856 customers impacted
View the utility's outage map below for the latest information.

