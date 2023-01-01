View PG&E Outages in Bay Area

There continues to be outages reported Sunday across the Bay Area following an atmospheric river that slammed the region, according to PG&E's outage map.

The utility's outage map reports thousands of customers are impacted across the Bay Area and Northern California.

PG&E said over 17,600 customers are impacted and provided the following update at 9 a.m. Sunday:

San Francisco: 848 customers impacted

Peninsula: 2,657 customers impacted

North Bay: 69 customers impacted

East Bay: 8,224 customers impacted

South Bay: 5,856 customers impacted

View the utility's outage map below for the latest information.