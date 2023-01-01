View PG&E Outages in Bay Area

There continues to be outages reported Sunday across the Bay Area following an atmospheric river that slammed the region, according to PG&E's outage map.
The utility's outage map reports thousands of customers are impacted across the Bay Area and Northern California.
PG&E said over 17,600 customers are impacted and provided the following update at 9 a.m. Sunday:
- San Francisco: 848 customers impacted
- Peninsula: 2,657 customers impacted
- North Bay: 69 customers impacted
- East Bay: 8,224 customers impacted
- South Bay: 5,856 customers impacted
View the utility's outage map below for the latest information.