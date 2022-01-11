West Contra Costa Unified Set to Reopen Campuses After 2-Day Districtwide Closure

The West Contra Costa Unified School District was set to reopen campuses Tuesday after a two-day districtwide shutdown spurred by a COVID-19 outbreak last week.

About 28,000 students were headed back to class, minus those who are sick or quarantining, after their schools were closed Friday and Monday for deep cleaning. District officials decided to close all campuses after several students at multiple schools tested positive for COVID-19.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

During the impromptu break, the district superintendent sent out an email to families with the following instructions to help make it a successful return to in-person learning:

Stay home if you are sick.

If you test positive, stay home for 10 days or until you are clear of any symptoms such as fever.

If you have no symptoms but tested positive, you could take a COVID-19 test after five days at home and can return to school with a negative test result.

Those who are unvaccinated or vaccinated with no booster yet and have been in contact with someone who tested positive must stay home 7-10 days.

You may end the quarantine at 7 days with no symptoms and a negative test.

Another significant change the district will implement is cloth masks alone will no longer be allowed starting next week. Students will be required to wear a surgical mask underneath their cloth masks or wear KN95 or N95 masks.