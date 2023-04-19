West Nile Virus Concerns Grow Following Bay Area Storms

With record rainfall this year, there are new concerns the water left behind will provide unlimited breeding grounds for blood sucking mosquitoes and the diseases they can carry, including the West Nile Virus.

“As the weather gets warmer and there are so many small pockets out there, the mosquito activity will definitely increase,” said Beverly Perez, Santa Clara County Vector Control Community Resource Specialist.

from garbage cans to drains. Even a little water trapped in a tarp can quickly become a mosquito breeding ground.

“They only need a quarter inch of water to be able to lay their eggs,” Perez said.

Some are already on alert. double checking their home.

“I’m aware of it. I make sure I empty my bird bath of standing water,” said Santa Clara County Sue Shoff.

Santa Clara County vector control leaders are also preparing for a potential mosquito population explosion.

“We have a team out in marshes on a weekly basis checking for stagnant water for mosquito breeding, checking curbs and catch basins,” Perez said.

Perez added that to prevent becoming a mosquito meal, avoid going outdoors at dusk and dawn and use EPA-approved insect repellant.

While there have been no confirmed cases of West Nile so far this year in Santa Clara County, last year one person died from the virus after getting bitten in the Bay Area.

Dead birds are often a sign there is West Nile Virus in the community. If you find one, report it to vector control.