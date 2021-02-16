What to Know: Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site at the Oakland Coliseum

A mass COVID-19 vaccination site that aims to vaccinate 6,000 people per day has opened at the Oakland Coliseum.

The site in the parking lot outside the stadium is by appointment only. People must sign up on the myturn.ca.gov website.

The site is run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in conjunction with the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and the California National Guard.

FEMA and Cal OES are trying to keep the wait time down to less than an hour. The site is open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week for at least the next eight weeks.

Officials have said that the vaccine supply is reliable. This is because the supply isn’t coming from the county but from the federal government. Weekly shipments have been set aside specifically for the Coliseum.

"Supply has been a challenge," Tina Curry with Cal OES said. "That is something that goes without a doubt. It continues to be a challenge statewide. We are looking to improve that each and every way."

The site is a pilot site for the rest of the country — the first of 100 vaccination sites planned nationwide by the Biden administration.

