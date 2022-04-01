What's New at Oracle Park? Giants Unveil Updated Food Options, Payment System

With Opening Day just around the corner for the San Francisco Giants, it's time to see what fans can expect when they make their way to the ballpark.

The Giants on Friday showed off what's on deck at Oracle Park this season, including the food lineup.

"We have fish tacos," executive chef Toussaint Potter said. "We've got a porchetta stand. We're doing some more stuff with Impossible meats for more vegan options. We added, down in the garden, some flat breads."

Potter said a lot goes into the cuisine decisions, especially in a city known for its food.

"We’re looking at what the trends are in the restaurants here," he said. "We’re also looking at what we're doing. The pressure is always there cause we have to be cutting edge with what we’re trying to do."

Reflecting the new normal due to the pandemic, the Giants also updated how fans will pay.

"It’s a touchless experience," Giants' Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Bill Schlough said. "To be honest, we had bits and pieces of that in the past, but now at all 429 of our terminals, you're going to be able to go up with your phone or your contactless card, tap it, get your food instantly – it'll be a safe transaction – and back to your seats to enjoy the game."

The system will give the organization more data, help with inventory management and allow it to adjust resources to make sure fans aren't waiting too long.