Wild crash during robbery in Oakland

The owner of an Oakland Chinese restaurant is recovering from a terrifying armed robbery after being chased in his car through the streets of Oakland Friday.

The incident happened Friday morning on International Boulevard.

According to the business owner, it all started when he arrived his restaurant to prep for the day. A surveillance camera showed suspects attempting to box him in and he drives away, triggering a car chase.

Angela Barron, who witnessed the incident, told NBC Bay Area on Friday that she was walking her dog at Lake Merritt when she saw the chase. Barron added that she then heard a crash followed by gunshots and after the suspects sped away, she tried to help.

“He had been chased and bumped at high speeds. And he said they put an AK-47 in his face, and he seemed like a guy who had fought for his life for like the last 15 minutes,” she said.

Another surveillance video showed the restaurant owner wasn't the only person robbed.

As the owner ran from the original scene, the group of gunmen surrounded another driver, forcing him to open all his doors, so, they could rifle through his vehicle before speeding away.

Jimmy, who also has a business on International Boulevard, says this kind of crime has become far too common. He believes Asians are seen as easy targets.

“Out there, the mentality, Asians got cash. No, not every Asian carrying cash. Yet being targeted and it’s unfair. It’s really unfair. We live, we here work here, we try to make a living. But it happens on a weekly basis,” he said.

Residents told NBC Bay Area Friday that the restaurant owner is a hard-working family man, who easily could have been killed. Now, they are pleading for protection.

Oakland police said it’s an active investigation and are asking anyone with information to come forward.