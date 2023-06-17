Napa County

Wildfire in Pope Valley 45% contained, Cal Fire says

By Bay City News

A 103-acre wildfire near Napa County's Berryessa Estates was 45% contained Saturday morning, Cal Fire said.

The Snell Fire, first reported at 5:36 p.m. Friday on Snell Valley Road in Pope Valley, was stopped at 103 acres thanks to a swift response and strong fire attack from the air and ground, Cal Fire Unit Chief Mike Marcucci said on social media.

The fire's forward spread has been stopped, there is a continued threat to structures and power lines and there are road closures in the area, the agency said in a 7:18 a.m. report on the Cal Fire website.

Crews are expected to be at the scene Saturday mopping up, Marcucci said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire has dispatched 18 engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, two water tenders, three hand crews and four dozers to battle the blaze.

