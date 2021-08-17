Wildfire Smoke Expected to Return to Bay Area Skies

Wildfires burning across the U.S. West and a change in wind patterns mean Bay Area skies will likely become filled with smoke as the week goes on.

More smoke is expected to blow in as early as Wednesday.

Air quality can and often does deteriorate quickly. While air filters and purifiers are well-stocked on hardware store shelves, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) says people may want to get one before the rush.

"The first thing is, if the temperatures allow, keep your windows and doors shut," Aaron Richardson with BAAQMD said. "Stay inside if there's smoke in the neighborhood. We really recommend buying an air purifier and setting up a clean air room."

When it comes to masks, officials recommend that people use N95 masks if they have to be outside in the smoke.

Today is the day for working / exercise outdoors, walking the dog, etc because as winds shift tonight, smoke is expected to fill our skies again this time tomorrow. Tune in to @JeffRanieri's forecast for the latest today at 5-6:30 pm on @nbcbayarea #CAwx pic.twitter.com/jX4eUlqomM — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) August 17, 2021

Significant improvement in air quality near the Diablo Range vs this morning. Westerly winds are winning the day. If you enjoy the outdoors today is your day, it may be hard to find skies this clear tomorrow & this week with north / offshore wind tonight. #CAwx #FireWx pic.twitter.com/y5TnSsA2BU — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) August 17, 2021

Air check: fairly extensive smoke aloft yet Bay Area ground level stations are being helped by onshore wind below. This pattern should begin to change later today as north / offshore wind increases into Wednesday #CAwx pic.twitter.com/eI6gnbKOY3 — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) August 17, 2021