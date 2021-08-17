Wildfire Smoke

Wildfire Smoke Expected to Return to Bay Area Skies

Another round of smoke is expected to blow in as early as Wednesday

By Scott Budman

Wildfire smoke over the Walnut Creek area.
Wildfires burning across the U.S. West and a change in wind patterns mean Bay Area skies will likely become filled with smoke as the week goes on.

More smoke is expected to blow in as early as Wednesday.

Air quality can and often does deteriorate quickly. While air filters and purifiers are well-stocked on hardware store shelves, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) says people may want to get one before the rush.

"The first thing is, if the temperatures allow, keep your windows and doors shut," Aaron Richardson with BAAQMD said. "Stay inside if there's smoke in the neighborhood. We really recommend buying an air purifier and setting up a clean air room."

When it comes to masks, officials recommend that people use N95 masks if they have to be outside in the smoke.

