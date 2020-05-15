San Jose

Winchester Mystery House Reopens for Limited Garden Tours

The iconic Winchester Mystery House on Friday reopened its Victorian Gardens for self-guided tours with social distancing measures in place.

The majestic San Jose mansion built by Sarah Winchester, which had been closed for the past two months during the coronavirus pandemic, is providing what it's dubbing a "touchless" experience that includes tours of the outdoor gardens aided by audio and digital maps.

The tour features 20 stops through the plush Victorian gardens on the grounds of the mansion at 525 S. Winchester Blvd. in San Jose. There are limits to the number of people allowed on the grounds at any given time, a museum official said.

The museum's reduced hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. The last tour goes off at 3 p.m.

