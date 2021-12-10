coronavirus

Winter COVID-19 Surge Arrives: What Bay Area Residents Should Do

By Bob Redell

A winter COVID-19 surge has arrived as cases and hospitalizations are on the rise, but the Bay Area is faring better than other regions.

Coronavirus cases in the Bay Area have risen 37% over the past week, and hospitalizations are up 9% since Thanksgiving, according to an analysis by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Health officials say the uptick is another reminder for people to get vaccinated, or if already vaccinated to get a booster shot, which is now available to 16-17-year-olds who received the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago.

People also should continue to wear masks when inside public settings and avoid large crowds, even if they're vaccinated. The delta variant is still the dominant strain, not the highly contagious omicron variant.

Local

San Francisco 54 mins ago

SF Students to Stage Walkout Over District's Handling of Sexual Assault Complaints

bay area weather 19 hours ago

Storm to Bring Widespread Rain to the Bay Area, Snow to the Sierra

Only 13 cases of the omicron variant have been reported in California.

Back east, the surge is more severe, with New York and Massachusetts ordering hospitals to halt elective surgeries so there are more beds available for COVID-19 patients.

California thus far has not indicated there would be a similar move or other shutdowns as the surge peaks.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBay Areawinter surge
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us