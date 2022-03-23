Witness Testimony Starts in Theranos Fraud Trial of Sunny Balwani

Witness testimony was set to begin Wednesday in the fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes's ex-boyfriend and former Theranos executive Sunny Balwani.

Holmes was not at the downtown San Jose courthouse for the opening statements Tuesday, but she was certainly a significant link to each side of the case.

Right out the gate, in the prosecution’s opening statements, they told the jury that Balwani and Holmes were partners in business and romantically, and Balwani was as much a part of Theranos decision making as Holmes.

In the defense's opening statement, Balwani's attorneys tried to create some distance between the two, saying it was Holmes's company and she was in charge while Balwani was merely an investor.

"I think it's a terrible idea because it detracts from any credibility that Balwani is going to have with the jury," legal analyst Aron Solomon said. "He was obviously much more than an investor in Theranos."

The first witness in the case was former Theranos employee and whistleblower Ericka Cheung, who was a prominent voice in Holmes's trial.