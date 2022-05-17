Woman Arrested in Deadly Shooting Near San Jose State

A 41-year-old woman was arrested in a double shooting Monday morning that left one person dead near the campus of San Jose State University, San Jose police said Tuesday.

Jessica Nicole Garrison of San Jose is the primary suspect in the shooting that killed a man and injured a woman early Monday morning, police said. She was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. in the 400 block of South 10th Street, police said. The man died at the scene and a woman was taken to the hospital with a non- life threatening injury.

Police did not release the identity of the victims or many other details, saying they are in the midst of a complicated investigation.

“We’re still processing evidence, collecting evidence, and going through victim and witness statements that are available to us,” police spokesperson Steve Aponte said Monday.

The area around the campus has seen an unusual amount of violence recently, including a man shot to death at a restaurant in late March.

Neighbors near Monday’s shooting are frustrated.

“Stop this stuff. It keeps happening more and more,” said neighbor Ahmad Martinez. “The violence is getting worse. Definitely.”

The fatal shooting was the 10th homicide in San Jose this year, police said.