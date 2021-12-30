Woman Found Dead in Fire at Sunnyvale Homeless Encampment

A 25-year-old woman died in a fire at a homeless encampment in Sunnyvale on Wednesday evening, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

Authorities responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the encampment behind a commercial building in the 200 block of San Geronimo Way and found it on fire with two people trying to extinguish the flames, police said.

The woman was found dead in the encampment after the fire was put out, police said, and her name was not immediately released.

The fire is under investigation by detectives and arson investigators, but the Department of Public Safety has not released a possible cause.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kakis at (408) 730-7100.