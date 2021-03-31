Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Hayward: Police

The Hayward Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead with stab wounds Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a home just before 2 p.m. in the area to the area of B and Watkins streets. Dispatchers received a call about a woman “covered in blood.”

Emergency crews found the woman inside and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hayward police.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hayward police at 510-293- 7176.