Hayward

Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Hayward: Police

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time

By NBC Bay Area staff

TLMD-crimen-foto-generica-yellow-tape-crime-scene-generic-shutterstock_16992496
Shutterstock

The Hayward Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead with stab wounds Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a home just before 2 p.m. in the area to the area of B and Watkins streets. Dispatchers received a call about a woman “covered in blood.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Emergency crews found the woman inside and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hayward police.

Local

Making It in the Bay 2 hours ago

Median Home Prices Increase in Parts of the Bay Area: Report

Anti-asian attacks 2 hours ago

How to Be a Better Bystander: Remember These 5 Steps If You Witness an Attack

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hayward police at 510-293- 7176.

This article tagged under:

HaywardEast BayhomicideHayward Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us