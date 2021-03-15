San Francisco

Woman in Uber Driver Attack to be Returned to San Francisco

King was arrested Thursday on a warrant from California accusing her of assault with a caustic chemical, conspiracy, assault and battery and a health and safety code violation.

By Ken Ritter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman arrested in Las Vegas several days after an attack on an Uber driver in San Francisco that was widely viewed on social media agreed Monday to be transferred in custody to California to face criminal charges.

Malaysia King’s court appearance in Las Vegas came hours after police in San Francisco announced that Arna Kimiai, 24, a woman seen with King in the Uber driver confrontation, turned herself in to face robbery, assault and battery, conspiracy and other charges.

Kimiai’s attorney, Seth Morris, said Kimiai posted a $75,000 bond pending a future court appearance.

San Francisco Mar 12

Woman Arrested in San Francisco Assault on Uber Driver

rideshare driver Mar 13

Rideshare Drivers Demand Increased Safety Measures Following Driver's Kidnapping

In Las Vegas, King, 24, did not have a lawyer during her brief court appearance by closed-circuit video. She was not asked about the charges against her.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

King was arrested Thursday on a warrant from California accusing her of assault with a caustic chemical, conspiracy, assault and battery and a health and safety code violation.

The judge told King she may also face felony charges in Las Vegas stemming from allegations that she and a man tried to use another person’s identification to obtain funds from that person’s bank account.

Court records show that King was arraigned on burglary and conspiracy charges in that case and has a court date in May.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoLas VegasUberUber driveruber attack
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us