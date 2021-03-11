Suspect in Assault, Robbery of Uber Driver Arrested: San Francisco Police

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of an Uber driver in San Francisco who refused three women a ride after seeing one of them not wearing a mask, police announced Thursday.

Malaysia King, 24, was taken into custody by Las Vegas police officers. Arna Kimiai, 24, is not in custody, but she is expected to turn herself in "soon," San Francisco police said.

"We’re glad to hear that Ms. Kimiai intends to do the right thing and turn herself in to the nearest law enforcement agency, and we hope it happens promptly," Lt. Tracy McCray, who heads the SFPD's robbery detail, said in a statement. "The behavior captured on video in this incident showed a callous disregard for the safety and wellbeing of an essential service worker in the midst of a deadly pandemic. We take this conduct very seriously in San Francisco, and we’re committed to ensuring that justice is done in this case."

Subhakar Khadka, 32, picked up the three women at San Bruno Avenue and Felton Street, and one of the passengers was not wearing a mask, police said. The driver ended the ride a few minutes later at San Bruno and Silver avenues.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The driver's surveillance video, widely circulated on social media, shows the three women then become verbally abusive toward the driver. One of the women reached over the driver’s seat and grabbed the driver’s cellphone, but Khadka was able to get it back, police said. The woman also yanked the driver's mask off, breaking the bands that secure it, the video shows.

When the women exited the car, one of them reached into an open window and sprayed what was believed to be pepper spray toward the driver, police said. The women then fled.