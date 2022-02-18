San Francisco

Woman Injured After Stray Bullet Flies Into San Francisco Restaurant

By NBC Bay Area staff

A woman was injured Tuesday after a stray bullet went through a window at a San Francisco restaurant where she was eating.

Police said a fight broke out among a group of people outside a Safeway across the street from Woodhouse Fish Company on Market Street.

Someone in the fight pulled out a gun and fired. One bullet pierced a window at the restaurant where the woman was dining.

It wasn't immediately known if the woman was injured by the bullet or by shattered glass. She is said to be doing OK.

A 20-year-old man was also hurt.

