Woman Struck by Vehicle in SF, Juvenile Arrested: Police

A woman was injured and taken to a hospital early Tuesday morning after she was struck by a car while standing outside a parked vehicle in San Francisco, according to police.

The incident occurred at about 2:15 a.m. on San Bruno Avenue, near Felton Street in the city's Portola neighborhood, police said. A juvenile male driving a Honda Accord struck a parked vehicle, and the woman, who was standing outside the parked car suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Witnesses say a nearby nightclub had just let out before the incident, and fights were happening just before the incident.

Witnesses also reported a Muni bus driver came to the aid of the victim by protecting her with his bus and calling 911 as she lay in the street.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.