Workers at California College of the Arts in SF to Begin Strike Tuesday

Staff at the California College of the Arts in San Francisco will go on strike Tuesday for what they claim are unfair labor practices.

Union officials said employees originally voted to authorize a strike in December and that the strike will run for at least a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the college's San Francisco campus on 8th Street, with the exception of Wednesday when the picket lines will take place at the Oakland campus at Clifton Street and Broadway.

Livable wages, job security and input in decision-making are the key issues leading to the strike, union officials said, adding that a tandem sympathy strike will take place with participation from adjunct faculty, ranked faculty and students.