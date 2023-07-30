‘X' sign's lights return after going dark atop San Francisco headquarters

The white "X" on top of the San Francisco building formerly known as Twitter headquarters was shining again Sunday night.

A social media video shot by Christopher Beale Sunday night showed the sign blinking on top of the building. The X was turned off Saturday night, about 24 hours after it was first turned on.

The X first appeared after San Francisco police stopped workers on Monday from removing the brand’s iconic bird and logo from the side of the building, saying they hadn’t taped off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell.

On Friday, the city of San Francisco opened an investigation into the company for installing the sign without proper approval. City officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit for design and safety reasons.

Any replacement letters or symbols would require a permit to ensure “consistency with the historic nature of the building” and to make sure additions are safely attached to the sign, Patrick Hannan, spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection said earlier this week.

Erecting a sign on top of a building also requires a permit, Hannan said Friday.

“Planning review and approval is also necessary for the installation of this sign. The city is opening a complaint and initiating an investigation,” he said in an email.

Musk unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he remakes the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday.

Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla, has long been fascinated with the letter X and had already renamed Twitter’s corporate name to X Corp. after he bought it in October. One of his children is called “X.” The child’s actual name is a collection of letters and symbols.

On Friday afternoon, a worker on a lift machine made adjustments to the sign and then left.

NBC Bay Area have reached out to X and the San Francisco Department of Building Inspections over the weekend about the investigation but have not heard back.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.