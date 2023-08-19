1 dead, 8 injured in mass shooting in Philadelphia

An investigation is underway after one person was killed and eight others were shot while gathered in a large crowd in West Philadelphia, Saturday morning.
Just after 1:30 a.m., officials said they received numerous 911 calls for a shooting and multiple people had been injured.
When officers arrived at the 500 block of North Creighton Street they initially found five shooting victims, 4 women and one man.
Police said all victims were transported to the hospital and then an hour later two additional victims arrived.
According to police, one of the victims, a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times through his body and pronounced dead at the hospital.
Additionally, a 21-year-old woman was shot five times in both legs, a 20-year-old woman was shot once in the leg, a 21-year-old woman was shot once in the leg, a 20-year-old was shot once in the shoulder, a 47-year-old man was shot once in the back, a 51-year-old woman was shot once in the leg and they are all listed in stable condition, according to investigators.
Two 17-year-old girls with gunshot wounds arrived at a nearby hospital later in the afternoon on Saturday. Their conditions are unknown.
Police said two nearby homes were also hit by bullets.
No arrests have been made. Police have not released information on any suspects.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
