6-Year-Old Boy Killed in San Francisco Shooting

There have been no arrests and there is no suspect description.

A 6-year-old boy was killed in a San Francisco shooting that left another person wounded, police said Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the child suffering from a gunshot wound late Saturday in the Bayview neighborhood, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The young victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the newspaper said.

A second male victim, whose age was not released, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound that police described as non-life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and there is no suspect description.

