9Lives Protein Plus with Tuna and Chicken is one of two products recalled by J. M. Smucker Company.

The J.M. Smucker Company is voluntarily recalling specific lots of 9Lives Protein Plus wet canned cat food due to possible low levels of thiamine, an essential vitamin for cats, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said no illnesses related to this issue have been reported and the products are being recalled "out of an abundance of caution."

The products impacted by the recall are as follows:

9Lives Protein Plus with Tuna and Chicken, 4-pack cans (5.5 oz. each can), UPC: 7910021549, Best if Used by Date: Mar. 27, 2020 - Nov. 14 2020)

9Lives Protein Plus with Tuna and Liver 4-pack cans (5.5 oz. each can), UPC: 7910021748, Best if Used by Date: Apr. 17, 2020 - Sept. 14, 2020)

The FDA said the products were sold to a variety of retailers nationwide.

No other 9Lives or J.M. Smucker Company products are impacted by this recall, the agency said.

Cats fed diets low in thiamine, also known as Vitamin B1, over the course of several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency, according to the FDA.

The agency said symptoms include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, failure to grow and weight loss. In advanced cases of thiamine deficiency, neurological signs can develop, including ventroflexion of the neck (bending towards the floor), mental dullness, blindness, wobbly walking, circling, falling, seizures and sudden death.

If your cat is displaying any of these symptoms, contact your veterinarian immediately. Thiamine deficiency is typically reversible if treated promptly.

Pet owners should stop feeding the recalled products to their cats and throw it out, the FDA said. Customers who would like a refund or coupon for a replacement product should contact the company by filling out this form or calling 1-888-569-6828, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m ET and 6:00 p.m ET.