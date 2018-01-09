Alabama Player Proposes to Girlfriend After Crimson Tide Win

University of Alabama center Bradley Bozeman scored two big wins Monday night.
Just moments after the Crimson Tide defeated Georgia, 26-23, in an overtime victory, Bozeman got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend Nikki Hegstetter to marry him, "Today" reported.
ESPN tweeted a video of the moment showing Hegstetter pulling out an engagement ring from a newspaper he was holding as a tearful Hegstetter, a former Alabama basketball player, accepts.
The senior offensive lineman later told reporters that he had planned to propose to Hegstetter only following a victory. But had the Tide lost to the Bulldogs?
“We were going to regroup,” he said.