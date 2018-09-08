Dallas PD Identify Officer Who Shot Man Inside His Own Apartment

The Dallas Police Department has identified the officer who fatally shot a man inside his own apartment Thursday night as Amber Guyger.

Police said Guyger has been with the department for four years and is currently assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division.

Guyger shot Jean when she reportedly mistook his apartment for own as she got home from work Thursday night.

Guyger was involved in a on-duty shooting in 2017 after a suspect took her Taser from her during a struggle.

Dulles Airport Debuts Facial Recognition Technology

Dulles International Airport has implemented facial recognition software for international travelers; the system will be used to identify visa holders as they leave the country. Passengers have their pictures taken before boarding, and those photos are compared to their visa photos. (Published Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018)

Dallas police have not issued a warrant for Guyger's arrest.

"Everyone that we've spoken to today has presented enough evidence that there was at least enough evidence for a charge of manslaughter," said Lee Merritt, the Jean family's attorney.