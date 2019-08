Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl on Tuesday held a news conference on the investigation into the Aug. 4 mass shooting.

The man who killed 9 people and injured 27 others in Dayton, Ohio, was on drugs at the time of his attack, according to authorities.

Dayton police said the gunman had cocaine, Xanax and alcohol, among other substances, in his system at the time of the mass shooting.

Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger said that authorities also found a bag of cocaine on Connor Betts, 24.