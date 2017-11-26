Dozens Accuse Massage Therapists at Nationwide Franchise of Sexual Misconduct - NBC Bay Area
Dozens Accuse Massage Therapists at Nationwide Franchise of Sexual Misconduct

A lawyer who has worked on two dozen cases against Massage Envy, said the actual number of assaults is likely considerably higher

    A woman has filed suit against one of the nation’s largest massage chains claiming she was sexually abused during a visit to a suburban location. Katie Kim reports. (Published Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016)

    Dozens have accused massage therapists of sexual misconduct at the largest massage franchise in the United States, a BuzzFeed report published Sunday alleged. 

    Citing lawsuits, police reports and other official documents, the news site said the company, Massage Envy, and its franchisees had mishandled or ignored many of more than 180 cases.

    NBC News has not confirmed all of the allegations.

    In a statement Sunday, Massage Envy — which has more than 1,100 franchises in 49 states, according to the company's website — said the incidents described in the report were "heartbreaking for us and for the franchisees that operate Massage Envy locations."

    Adam Horowitz, a lawyer who has worked on two dozen cases against Massage Envy, said the actual number of assaults is likely considerably higher.

