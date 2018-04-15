Over 200M Eggs Recalled from Indiana Farm

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has alerted consumers to a possible salmonella contamination after the Rose Acre Farms in Indiana voluntarily recalled more than 200 million eggs.

According to the FDA, 22 people have reported being ill from possible salmonella contamination.

The eggs were distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina and reached consumers in the following states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia through retail stores and restaurants via direct delivery, according to the FDA.

In a cautious move, Rose Acre Farms based out of Seymour, Indiana voluntarily recalled 206,749,248 eggs for possible contamination of salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, for healthy individuals infected with salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the FDA.



