Over 200M Eggs Recalled from Indiana Farm - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Sharks Take 2-0 Lead Over Ducks
logo_bay_2x

Recall Alert

Important News on Consumer Products That Can Keep You Safe

Over 200M Eggs Recalled from Indiana Farm

In a cautious move, Rose Acre Farms based out of Seymour, Indiana voluntarily recalled 206,749,248 eggs for possible contamination of salmonella

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Over 200M Eggs Recalled from Indiana Farm
    Getty Images
    File photo of brown eggs sit in a bowl

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has alerted consumers to a possible salmonella contamination after the Rose Acre Farms in Indiana voluntarily recalled more than 200 million eggs.

    According to the FDA, 22 people have reported being ill from possible salmonella contamination.

    The eggs were distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina and reached consumers in the following states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia through retail stores and restaurants via direct delivery, according to the FDA.

    In a cautious move, Rose Acre Farms based out of Seymour, Indiana voluntarily recalled 206,749,248 eggs for possible contamination of salmonella.

    Top News Photos: Trump Announces Strikes on Syria

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

    Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, for healthy individuals infected with salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the FDA.


      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices