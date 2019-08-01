Granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy Dies: Family

This Aug. 27, 2009, file photo shows the main home in the Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, after Sen. Edward Kennedy's death.

Saoirse Kennedy Hill, a granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, has died, according to a statement from the Kennedy family.

The Kennedys released the following statement late Thursday night after emergency responders had been seen at the family compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, earlier in the evening:

"Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, promise and love. She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel, who said, The world is a little less beautiful today. She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit. Saoirse was passionately moved by the causes of human rights and womens empowerment and found great joy in volunteer work, working alongside indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico. We will love her and miss her forever."

Kennedy Hill's cause of death was not released. She was 22.

Police were called Thursday afternoon for a report of an unattended death on Marchant Avenue, where the compound is located, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office. The death is under investigation by local and state police.

Kennedy Hill was the daughter of Courtney Kennedy, one of Robert Kennedy's four daughters, and Paul Hill.

Kennedy Hill was a student at Boston College. The university has not responded to a request for comment.

The Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, has been the summer home of the Kennedy family for decades. It consists of six acres along Nantucket Sound.

This story will be updated when more information is available.