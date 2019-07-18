SkyForce10 was live above the scene as a man climbed down 15 floors outside a high-rise during a fire in West Philadelphia.

A death-defying escape was captured on video as a man scaled 15 stories down a West Philadelphia high-rise during a fire Thursday night.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment building on 4445 Holden Street. Residents were evacuated from the building as firefighters checked the floors to get people out.

As SkyForce10 flew over the scene, a man was spotted standing on a balcony outside the building. He then began to make his descent. While it took a little less than three minutes for the man to make his way down to safety, it felt like an eternity for those who watched.

Once the man made it to the ground he was greeted by waiting police officers before walking away. He did not appear to be hurt.

The fire was placed under control and there are no reports of injuries. Officials have not yet revealed a cause.